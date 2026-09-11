Gambia: Power Cuts Ignite Unrest and Political Tensions

Gambia's authorities have prohibited any form of protests without permits after recent demonstrations over ongoing power outages. The decision follows unrest where police employed tear gas to disperse angry citizens.

The protests emerged as public discontent with President Adama Barrow's administration intensified ahead of the December elections. The country's police chief, Seedy Mukhtar Touray, emphasized that gatherings threatening national peace would be countered with force.

The damage during the unrest was significant, with attacks on infrastructure, including vandalism of a police post and disruption in electricity services. Mayor Talib Ahmed Bensouda criticized energy dependency on imports, calling for new solutions.