Gambia: Power Cuts Ignite Unrest and Political Tensions

Gambia's police chief banned protests without permits after unrest over power cuts. Frustration grew ahead of December elections. Mayor Talib Bensouda, running for presidency, empathizes with protestors. President Barrow pledges new energy solutions, highlighted by his reliance on imports, driving migration concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 20:06 IST
Gambia: Power Cuts Ignite Unrest and Political Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gambia's authorities have prohibited any form of protests without permits after recent demonstrations over ongoing power outages. The decision follows unrest where police employed tear gas to disperse angry citizens.

The protests emerged as public discontent with President Adama Barrow's administration intensified ahead of the December elections. The country's police chief, Seedy Mukhtar Touray, emphasized that gatherings threatening national peace would be countered with force.

The damage during the unrest was significant, with attacks on infrastructure, including vandalism of a police post and disruption in electricity services. Mayor Talib Ahmed Bensouda criticized energy dependency on imports, calling for new solutions.

TRENDING

1
World Trade Is Holding Up Better Than the Global Order Beneath It

World Trade Is Holding Up Better Than the Global Order Beneath It

Global
2
Tensions Surge as Iran-U.S. Maritime Clashes Escalate

Tensions Surge as Iran-U.S. Maritime Clashes Escalate

Global
3
Robot Revolution: TianGong Ultra's Path to Practicality

Robot Revolution: TianGong Ultra's Path to Practicality

Global
4
Speed and Safety: Investigating the Amazon Prime Air Crash

Speed and Safety: Investigating the Amazon Prime Air Crash

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Cash, Coaching and Confidence: Venture Capital’s Power During Economic Crisis

Deep Wounds, Fast Defence: How Shark Skin Starts Healing Within Hours

From Empty Courts to Active Villages: What China Needs to Modernise Rural Sport

Education Should Fuel Egypt’s Growth- Here Is What's Going Wrong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026