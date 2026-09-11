UK Lawmakers Reject Assisted Dying Proposal Despite Public Support

British lawmakers struck down a proposal to legalise assisted dying for terminally ill individuals, delivering a significant blow to campaigners seeking law reform. The controversial legislation was rejected by 286 to 270 votes in the House of Commons.

The bill aimed to permit mentally competent, terminally ill adults with a prognosis of six months or less in England and Wales to pursue assisted dying, given panel approval. Supporters express disappointment over the defeat, particularly in light of previous backing last year.

Critics celebrate the decision, highlighting concerns about potential pressure on vulnerable people. Despite public support for assisted dying laws, the issue faces procedural setbacks, preventing its revival until the next legislative session.