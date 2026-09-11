Corruption Probe Clouds Brazil's Presidential Race

Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro is facing an investigation for alleged corruption and money laundering tied to Banco Master. The case, which has just been made public, could significantly impact Brazil's forthcoming presidential election, where Bolsonaro is seen as a major right-wing contender against incumbent President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The probe was opened by Supreme Court Justice Andre Mendonca and involves accusations against banker Daniel Vorcaro. Newly unsealed documents reveal potential illicit activities, with further implications still under wraps. The information's release may steer the deeply polarized electoral landscape in Brazil.

Mendonca’s involvement has sparked internal disputes within the Supreme Court, causing a stir as Brazil enters an unusually close election period. As tensions mount, Lula has called for transparency, urging the investigation to remain open and public.