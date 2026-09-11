Nigeria Halts Diplomatic Relations Over Xenophobia Concerns
Nigeria's parliament has suspended official visits to South Africa, urging lawmakers to boycott South African-hosted activities, due to attacks on Nigerians there. This decision highlights Nigeria's growing concerns over citizens' safety in South Africa amidst rising xenophobia. The move signifies escalating tensions between the two largest African economies.
Nigeria's parliament has decided to suspend official visits to South Africa, urging its lawmakers to boycott events hosted there. This decision comes after reports of attacks on Nigerians and other African migrants surfaced, reflecting Nigeria's deepening concerns over the safety of its citizens abroad.
The Nigerian government has highlighted recurring anti-immigrant violence in South Africa, citing that 98 Nigerians have died from hate-related incidents since 2022. In response to rising xenophobia, 1,695 Nigerians have voluntarily left South Africa this year, as reported by Nigeria's acting high commissioner in Pretoria.
The parliamentary directive, announced through its spokesperson, prohibits legislators from official travel and participation in meetings organized by South African entities. However, this does not extend to government officials. South Africa's Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola had previously visited Abuja in efforts to ease these tensions.
ALSO READ
-
Esterhuizen's Maiden Century Powers South Africa to Series Win over Namibia
-
Green Surge: Zack Polanski's Bid for Holborn and St Pancras
-
France Faces Economic Turbulence: Budget Deficit and Growth Concerns
-
South Africa Extradites Black Axe Suspects to U.S.
-
BRICS Summit: A Beacon for Global Cooperation amidst Economic Challenges