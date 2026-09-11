Nigeria Halts Diplomatic Relations Over Xenophobia Concerns

Nigeria's parliament has decided to suspend official visits to South Africa, urging its lawmakers to boycott events hosted there. This decision comes after reports of attacks on Nigerians and other African migrants surfaced, reflecting Nigeria's deepening concerns over the safety of its citizens abroad.

The Nigerian government has highlighted recurring anti-immigrant violence in South Africa, citing that 98 Nigerians have died from hate-related incidents since 2022. In response to rising xenophobia, 1,695 Nigerians have voluntarily left South Africa this year, as reported by Nigeria's acting high commissioner in Pretoria.

The parliamentary directive, announced through its spokesperson, prohibits legislators from official travel and participation in meetings organized by South African entities. However, this does not extend to government officials. South Africa's Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola had previously visited Abuja in efforts to ease these tensions.