Star-studded Launch: ‘Sach Ka Daayra’ Song Debuts as ‘Daayra’ Film Anticipation Builds

On Friday, the much-anticipated song launch event for 'Sach Ka Daayra' took place in Mumbai, gathering an ensemble cast including veteran lyricist Gulzar, director Meghna Gulzar, and actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. They reflected on their collaborative experiences in creating the film 'Daayra.'

During the event, Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke about her admiration for Gulzar, calling it a 'full-circle' experience. She reminisced about watching his films and listening to his music since childhood, noting the connection through her mother-in-law, Sharmila Tagore, who also worked with him. Kareena added a personal touch by sharing photos from the event, expressing her tribute to Gulzar through social media.

The crime drama 'Daayra,' slated for release on September 18, 2026, is inspired by real-life events. The film centers on a crime that shocks the nation and the ensuing investigations conducted by two senior police officers, portrayed by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Prithviraj, playing DCP Raman Kumar, highlighted the character's complexity and the film's objective storytelling, praising Meghna Gulzar's direction and expressing his hope that audiences resonate with the narrative's depth.