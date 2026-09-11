Race Against Time: Formula One's Uncertain Middle-East Finale

The eagerly awaited Formula One 2027 race calendar is set to debut next week, though uncertainty lingers over this year's Qatar and Abu Dhabi finales as regional conflicts loom large. Paddock insiders suggest a decision may extend into October.

In July, Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali indicated Europe's readiness to host the season finale should Middle Eastern races become untenable. The Spanish Grand Prix is currently underway, but potential extensions could impact November 29 and December 6 races.

Regional tensions have complicated logistics, necessitating air travel instead of sea freight. As Qatar insists on safety due to operational airports and hosting U.S. airbases, pundits anticipate Italy's Imola circuit stepping in, with hotel prices for early December skyrocketing.