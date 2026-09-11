Telangana’s Record-Setting Teacher Recruitment Reforms Educational Landscape

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy announced the state's impressive teacher-student ratio of 1:17, well above the national RTE norm of 1:30. Highlighting swift recruitment processes, he detailed the completion of over 10,000 teacher recruitments in record time, emphasizing the commitment to quality education through imminent policy reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 22:04 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 22:04 IST
Telangana’s Record-Setting Teacher Recruitment Reforms Educational Landscape
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy drew attention on Friday to the state's achievement of a teacher-student ratio of 1:17, considerably better than the national Right to Education (RTE) requirement of 1:30. Speaking during a legislative assembly discussion on education system reforms, CM Reddy underscored the priority his administration placed on filling teaching vacancies immediately upon taking office.

“In contrast to the RTE's stipulation of one teacher per 30 students, Telangana now boasts one teacher per 17 students,” Reddy stated. He lauded the swift recruitment, recounting that, within 55 days from notification to recruitment, more than 10,000 teachers were appointed, with their appointment letters personally handed over at the LB Stadium.

Providing a comprehensive breakdown of educational institutions, CM Reddy informed the assembly of 28,163 government facilities serving over 2.8 million students in Telangana, staffed by over 157,000 personnel. He reiterated the state’s dedication to enhancing education quality through forthcoming policy innovations, urging educators to align with the government's strategic goals.

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