Russell Crowe's Dual Artistic Journey Unveiled in 'What Love Builds'

Oscar winner Russell Crowe premiered his introspective documentary 'What Love Builds' at the Venice Film Festival, portraying his life's journey as both an actor and musician. The film aspires to answer whether Crowe favors music over acting — a question he often encounters.

Crowe asserts that both acting and music stem from the same artistic source, explaining how they are inseparably intertwined. The actor, renowned for roles in 'Gladiator' and 'A Beautiful Mind', began this project 15 years ago, amassing 18 million feet of footage.

Despite lacking a master plan for his career, Crowe passionately follows roles that resonate deeply. Looking ahead, he balances artistic projects with family priorities, yet plans a European tour with his band, Indoor Garden Party, in 2027.