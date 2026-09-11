Speed and Drama Unfold at Madring: Antonelli Sets the Pace

Kimi Antonelli showcased his speed as he led the practice sessions for Mercedes at the newly unveiled Madring circuit, ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix. Despite a crash by Arvid Lindblad causing a red flag, the competition heated with close lap times from Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 22:08 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 22:08 IST
Speed and Drama Unfold at Madring: Antonelli Sets the Pace
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Kimi Antonelli, the current leader in the Formula One championship, demonstrated his dominance in Madrid by setting the fastest time for Mercedes during the practice sessions at the new Spanish Grand Prix circuit.

With competition fierce, Antonelli narrowly outpaced Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. Although Racing Bulls' rookie Arvid Lindblad caused a red flag due to a crash, he still managed an impressive fourth-place finish.

The challenging circuit saw mixed results for various teams, with notable performances from Max Verstappen, Oscar Piastri, and Liam Lawson, while experienced drivers like Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz struggled to make an impact at their home track.

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