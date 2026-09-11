Speed and Drama Unfold at Madring: Antonelli Sets the Pace

Kimi Antonelli, the current leader in the Formula One championship, demonstrated his dominance in Madrid by setting the fastest time for Mercedes during the practice sessions at the new Spanish Grand Prix circuit.

With competition fierce, Antonelli narrowly outpaced Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. Although Racing Bulls' rookie Arvid Lindblad caused a red flag due to a crash, he still managed an impressive fourth-place finish.

The challenging circuit saw mixed results for various teams, with notable performances from Max Verstappen, Oscar Piastri, and Liam Lawson, while experienced drivers like Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz struggled to make an impact at their home track.