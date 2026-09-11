Yankees' Slam Victory, LIV Golf's Bankruptcy Boost & Landmark NFL Game in Australia

In a triumphant return to the major leagues, Anthony Volpe's grand slam propelled the New York Yankees to a decisive 10-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies, culminating in a three-game sweep. As the Yankees close in on the Tampa Bay Rays, the AL's top wild card spot seems within reach.

LIV Golf received crucial interim court approval for $14 million in bankruptcy financing, allowing the league to continue operations and pursue a recapitalization plan backed by BC Partners Credit. The approval permits the payment of wages, benefits, and vendor agreements amidst ongoing financial restructuring.

The NFL broke new ground with the San Francisco 49ers' 27-7 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in its first regular-season game in Australia. Brock Purdy shone with 205 passing yards and three touchdowns, overshadowing Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.