Arteta's Strategic Sabotage: Arsenal's Secret to Success

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta intentionally complicates pre-season preparations to keep his players adaptable. By employing unconventional methods, including playing rival anthems and hiring pickpockets, Arteta prepares his players for unexpected challenges. So far, his strategy is paying off as Arsenal maintains an undefeated record in the new season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 22:23 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 22:23 IST
Arteta's Strategic Sabotage: Arsenal's Secret to Success
Mikel Arteta. (Photo: @Arsenal X). Image Credit: ANI

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed a highly unconventional approach in pre-season preparations by intentionally creating obstacles to ensure his players are adaptable to unexpected challenges. Arteta’s methods, which include playing Liverpool's anthem and hiring pickpockets, aim to keep the team on their toes.

This strategy appears to be effective. Arsenal has launched their season strong, standing undefeated and level on points with Manchester City in the Premier League. They also began their UEFA Champions League campaign with a win against Napoli, despite technical delays en route.

Arteta emphasizes the importance of adapting to unforeseen circumstances, whether it's a flight delay or a delayed routine. He believes preparing players for such events ensures they perform without panic under pressure, a philosophy reflected in Arsenal's early success this season.

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