Peru's Free Trade Dream: Final Stages of Negotiation with India

Peru is awaiting a response from India on its counterproposal for a free trade agreement. The negotiations are in their final phase, with hopes of finalizing the deal by 2027. India has now become the second-largest destination for Peruvian exports, primarily driven by gold exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 22:27 IST
Peru's Free Trade Dream: Final Stages of Negotiation with India
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Peru is on the cusp of a significant trade agreement, as it keenly awaits India's reply to a counterproposal related to their ongoing free trade talks. Lima is optimistic that the agreement will be formalized by 2027, marking a pivotal moment in their trade relations.

India's growing importance as a trade partner for Peru is underscored by its emergence as the second-largest destination for Peruvian exports, surpassing the United States. This shift is largely attributed to the rise in gold exports from Peru, according to data released by the Peruvian Trade Ministry.

Trade Minister Rogers Valencia expressed confidence on Friday that the negotiations are progressing well and that finalizing the deal will foster stronger economic ties and greater market access for Peru's diverse export sectors.

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