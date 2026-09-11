Hope and Hard Work: Justin Trudeau's New Media Venture Unveiled

Former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has launched Hope and Hard Work, a media and entertainment company, aiming to unite people through storytelling in film and other mediums. This move coincides with the Toronto Film Festival and mirrors the media pursuits of figures like Barack Obama.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 23:07 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 23:07 IST
Hope and Hard Work: Justin Trudeau's New Media Venture Unveiled
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Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has entered the media landscape with the launch of his production company, Hope and Hard Work. The newly established company aims to foster unity through storytelling across various media platforms, including film, television, and live experiences. The debut comes at the same time as the Toronto International Film Festival.

Hope and Hard Work is a collaborative effort between Trudeau and Katie Telford, his long-standing Chief of Staff. The company's name is inspired by a phrase frequently used by Trudeau during his political career, signaling his commitment to bridge-building through narratives that encourage shared understanding and connectivity.

The venture aligns Trudeau with other prominent figures who have moved into media, such as Barack and Michelle Obama, who founded Higher Ground Productions. Despite stepping down from politics, Trudeau continues to maintain visibility on the global stage with appearances, including a speaking engagement at the World Economic Forum.

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