Nepal’s Climate Compensation Appeal Highlights a Global Funding Gap

Nepal's call for financial compensation after devastating floods has brought the global debate over climate-related loss and damage into sharp focus. The disaster has killed at least 1,367 people, left 5,132 missing and affected more than 84,000 Nepalis, according to figures presented by the United Nations.

The floods, reportedly triggered by a melting glacier, destroyed settlements and damaged roads, schools, power grids and water systems across Rasuwa, Nuwakot and Dhading. For Nepal, the immediate priority is rescue and relief. For the international community, the disaster raises a broader question: how should countries with limited responsibility for global emissions pay for increasingly severe climate-related destruction?

Nepal's emergency has become a climate-finance test

UN Resident Coordinator for Nepal Lila Pieters Yahia described the devastation as an illustration of the losses faced by climate-vulnerable countries. Nepal contributes very little to global greenhouse-gas emissions, yet communities across its mountainous regions are confronting severe human and economic consequences from a changing climate.

The scale of the disaster is reflected in the continuing search-and-rescue operation. While 13,646 people have been rescued, thousands remain unaccounted for, including 587 foreign nationals. Families in affected areas are still searching for relatives, while survivors face the loss of homes, infrastructure and access to basic services.

The damage has also made humanitarian access more difficult. Entire riverbanks have shifted and settlements have been washed away, disrupting the roads and routes normally used to deliver assistance. The resulting isolation has left some communities dependent on unconventional delivery methods, including cargo drones used by the World Food Programme to transport food.

Nepal's appeal for compensation thus extends beyond the immediate cost of emergency supplies. Rebuilding damaged roads, water systems, electricity networks and schools will require resources over a longer period.

The funding gap exposes the limits of relief

The UN and the Government of Nepal have launched a $49.6 million flash appeal to assist 84,000 people through the end of December. The appeal includes shelter, healthcare and cash support. By Wednesday, $22 million had been received, leaving a reported shortfall of $27.6 million.

The gap comes as affected communities face urgent and varied needs. Restoring water systems is essential to public health, while mobile clinics are needed to support pregnant women. Mental-health services are also required for families who have lost relatives, witnessed deaths or been displaced from their homes.

Humanitarian funding can help people survive the first phase of a disaster, but it does not automatically cover the full cost of recovery. Communities may need to rebuild homes, restore livelihoods and reconnect damaged infrastructure long after an emergency appeal has closed. This is crucial to Nepal's request to the UN Loss and Damage Fund. Established in 2022, the fund aims to support developing countries most vulnerable to climate change's impacts.

Climate vulnerability is no longer an abstract concern

Nepal's geography makes many communities vulnerable to floods, landslides and other hazards associated with a changing climate. Mountain settlements often depend on fragile transport links, while infrastructure can be difficult and expensive to repair once damaged.

The latest floods demonstrate how a single event can create a chain of consequences. Destruction of roads can prevent rescue teams from reaching communities. Damage to power and water systems can deepen health risks. Disrupted schools can affect children's education, while displaced families may lose access to income and essential services.

The disaster also shows why climate vulnerability cannot be measured only by national emissions. A country's exposure, infrastructure capacity and ability to finance recovery influence how severely a climate-related event affects its population.

Yahia said countries especially vulnerable to climate change need adequate and accessible support for losses they did little to cause. The statement reflects the principle behind the loss-and-damage debate, but the practical test will be whether funding reaches communities quickly enough and at a scale that matches their needs.

The next battle will be over recovery and accountability

Nepal's government must now coordinate rescue operations, humanitarian assistance and recovery planning while infrastructure in several regions remains damaged. International agencies can provide food, shelter, healthcare and technical support, but their reach depends on funding and physical access.

The use of cargo drones offers one response to the immediate logistical challenge. Yet drones cannot replace roads, bridges, clinics, schools or power networks. Technology may help deliver assistance to isolated communities, but long-term recovery will depend on public investment and international financial support.

Nepal's appeal could also become an important test for the credibility of the Loss and Damage Fund. If support is approved rapidly and reaches affected communities, it may demonstrate that international climate-finance arrangements can respond to urgent needs. Delayed or inadequate assistance could deepen concerns about the gap between climate commitments and implementation.

Several developments should be monitored in the coming weeks. Search-and-rescue authorities will need to update the death and missing-person figures. Donors and humanitarian agencies will need to explain how much additional funding is secured and where it is being directed. The UN fund's response to Nepal's request will indicate how accessible the mechanism is in practice.