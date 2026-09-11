In a strategic dialogue, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin have committed to deepening their countries' ties, with an emphasis on reinforcing BRICS, an emerging economic partnership. The initiative focuses on establishing a global growth platform independent of Western dominance.

The high-level talks, held in New Delhi before the BRICS summit, place India amid a complex diplomatic scenario. The country balances relationships with the U.S., Gulf states, Russia, and others while facing trade disruptions due to ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Iran.

Putin emphasized transitioning BRICS from a geopolitical entity to an economic force, prioritizing business collaborations and improved infrastructure. The leaders reiterated their pledge to maintain robust energy trade, aiming for $100 billion in bilateral trade by 2030, despite Western pressure.