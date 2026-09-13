Glacier Disaster Survivor's Emotional Return to Village

Sanjay Sah, a survivor of the Nepal glacier collapse, returns home after being rescued from a hydropower tunnel and treated in hospital. The disaster claimed 1,386 lives and left 5,130 missing. Sah reunites with family in a village still in mourning, amid ongoing searches for other missing villagers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 19:36 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 19:36 IST
Glacier Disaster Survivor's Emotional Return to Village
glacier

Sanjay Sah, one of the rare survivors of Nepal's recent glacier collapse, has returned to his village after spending days trapped in a hydropower tunnel and a week in hospital care. His homecoming was filled with relief and joy but also underscored by the grief of a community still searching for lost loved ones.

Nepal's devastating glacier collapse left at least 1,386 dead and 5,130 missing, with many still unaccounted for. Sah's miraculous rescue from debris-laden tunnels at the Upper Trishuli 3A Hydropower Station made him one of only three survivors found so far. His return to Tilathi Koiladi was greeted by a welcoming ceremony performed by family and villagers.

The emotional reunion highlighted the tragedy's ongoing impact, as many in the community continue to hope for news of missing relatives. Despite their shared loss, Sah expressed his readiness to reconnect with his people and even return to duty if called upon amidst the lingering uncertainty.

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