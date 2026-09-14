Cynthia Erivo Sparks Dialogue with 'Prima Facie'

Cynthia Erivo stars in 'Prima Facie,' a film adaptation of Suzie Miller's play on consent and sexual violence. The film aims to ignite discussions on the challenges in the legal system for survivors seeking justice, as Erivo's character navigates the aftermath of an assault. Director Susanna White and co-star Daniel Ings emphasize the importance of storytelling in tackling these issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 05:05 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 05:05 IST
Cynthia Erivo Sparks Dialogue with 'Prima Facie'

Actor Cynthia Erivo is spearheading a conversation on consent and justice through her role in 'Prima Facie,' Suzie Miller's play now adapted into a film. The story scrutinizes the British legal system's hurdles for survivors of sexual violence.

Erivo plays Tessa, a criminal defense barrister turned victim, offering an inside look at the barriers to justice following her assault. The film, premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival, aims to foster meaningful dialogue and transformation.

Director Susanna White highlights the project’s importance despite initial challenges. Miller and co-star Daniel Ings stress the necessity of male involvement in discussions on consent and accountability, as the film seeks to reshape societal narratives.

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