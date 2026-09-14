Primetime Emmy Awards: Star-Studded Night of TV Celebration

The Primetime Emmy Awards will feature stars like Harrison Ford and Jean Smart as they pursue historic wins. Hosted by Mariska Hargitay, the ceremony marks a joyous pause for Hollywood amid industry challenges. Top contenders include 'The Pitt' and 'Hacks,' with a revamped competition in variety series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 15:31 IST
Primetime Emmy Awards: Star-Studded Night of TV Celebration
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The Primetime Emmy Awards will gather Hollywood's elite on Monday night to honor television's brightest talents, with Harrison Ford and Jean Smart eyeing historic accomplishments. 'The Pitt,' an emergency room saga, bids for a second consecutive top prize victory.

In a break from tradition, Mariska Hargitay of NBC's 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' will host the event, marking the first time a non-comedian takes the role of emcee. The ceremony, airing live at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming on Peacock, features presenters like Jon Hamm, Sally Field, Amy Poehler, and Zendaya.

Hargitay collaborated with writers from Stephen Colbert's former late-night show to craft her hosting material, offering rare celebration amid industry challenges, including cutbacks, AI anxieties, and legal disputes over major acquisitions. In competition, 'Hacks' star Jean Smart aims for an unprecedented streak in best comedy actress wins, while Ford hopes to score his first Emmy for 'Shrinking.'

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