AI Tool Claude Exploited in Chinese Surveillance of Dissident, Religious Groups

State-linked actors in China used AI assistant Claude to monitor dissident and religious groups, compiling dossiers and identifying vulnerabilities. The operation targeted communities like Falun Gong. This activity by Anthropic underscores the growing risks posed by AI technology in state-sponsored surveillance campaigns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 16:07 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 16:07 IST
AI Tool Claude Exploited in Chinese Surveillance of Dissident, Religious Groups
Claude logo (Photo/@Claude). Image Credit: ANI

Chinese state-linked actors harnessed Anthropic's AI assistant Claude to surveil dissident and religious communities, such as Falun Gong practitioners and The Epoch Times' sister outlet NTD employees, according to the tech firm Anthropic. This alarming use of technology was reported by TET in their recent findings.

An intelligence report released by Anthropic on September 10 details how these actors focused on communities oppressed by Beijing, utilizing AI to craft detailed reports on religious leaders and pinpoint potential vulnerabilities for government exploitation. The company warns that such sophisticated misuse of AI by threat actors is set to increase as the technology evolves.

One account, believed to be a China-based intelligence operation, was traced back to an information security officer. Anthropic banned these accounts and bolstered their detection systems. Reports show the AI was used extensively for reconnaissance on various religious figures and institutions, indicating a systemic approach to monitoring critics and guiding state actions.

The operation collected data from platforms both Chinese and Western, highlighting the global reach of such surveillance efforts. Personal information, religious affiliations, and potential weaknesses were sourced and analyzed. The campaign emphasizes the severe implications of AI advancements in global intelligence operations.

The crackdown on Falun Gong, a spiritual group persecuted since 1999, was notably targeted in this operation, demonstrating China's continued focus on suppressing dissent through advanced technologies.

TRENDING

1
Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?
Blog

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create ...

Egypt Arab Rep
2
South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

Global
3
Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Global
4
Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Food Industry’s AI Opportunity Is Bigger Than Automation

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?

Why Is Climate Misinformation Emerging as a Major Risk to Policy, Investment and Public Trust?

Will Rising Education Costs Derail the Global Race to Attract and Retain International Talent?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026