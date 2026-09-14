Chinese state-linked actors harnessed Anthropic's AI assistant Claude to surveil dissident and religious communities, such as Falun Gong practitioners and The Epoch Times' sister outlet NTD employees, according to the tech firm Anthropic. This alarming use of technology was reported by TET in their recent findings.

An intelligence report released by Anthropic on September 10 details how these actors focused on communities oppressed by Beijing, utilizing AI to craft detailed reports on religious leaders and pinpoint potential vulnerabilities for government exploitation. The company warns that such sophisticated misuse of AI by threat actors is set to increase as the technology evolves.

One account, believed to be a China-based intelligence operation, was traced back to an information security officer. Anthropic banned these accounts and bolstered their detection systems. Reports show the AI was used extensively for reconnaissance on various religious figures and institutions, indicating a systemic approach to monitoring critics and guiding state actions.

The operation collected data from platforms both Chinese and Western, highlighting the global reach of such surveillance efforts. Personal information, religious affiliations, and potential weaknesses were sourced and analyzed. The campaign emphasizes the severe implications of AI advancements in global intelligence operations.

The crackdown on Falun Gong, a spiritual group persecuted since 1999, was notably targeted in this operation, demonstrating China's continued focus on suppressing dissent through advanced technologies.