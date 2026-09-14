Lula Gains Edge in Tight Brazilian Presidential Race
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has regained a narrow lead over Senator Flavio Bolsonaro in a survey for the upcoming election. The BTG Pactual/Nexus poll reveals the race remains statistically even, though Lula's previous lead had been overtaken by Bolsonaro in the past week.
Brazil's upcoming presidential election has become increasingly competitive, as President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reclaimed a slight advantage over right-wing Senator Flavio Bolsonaro in a recent simulation by BTG Pactual/Nexus. The new poll indicates a tight race, despite Lula's regained lead.
Last week's poll data showed Senator Bolsonaro, known for his market-friendly policies and as the son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, leading the race for the first time since March. This shift gave a boost to Brazilian financial markets, reflecting investor optimism.
However, the current poll results suggest a statistical tie, leaving both candidates neck-and-neck as the election nears. The outcome remains uncertain as tensions rise and campaign strategies intensify in the struggle for Brazil's leadership.