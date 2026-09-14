Lula Gains Edge in Tight Brazilian Presidential Race

Brazil's upcoming presidential election has become increasingly competitive, as President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reclaimed a slight advantage over right-wing Senator Flavio Bolsonaro in a recent simulation by BTG Pactual/Nexus. The new poll indicates a tight race, despite Lula's regained lead.

Last week's poll data showed Senator Bolsonaro, known for his market-friendly policies and as the son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, leading the race for the first time since March. This shift gave a boost to Brazilian financial markets, reflecting investor optimism.

However, the current poll results suggest a statistical tie, leaving both candidates neck-and-neck as the election nears. The outcome remains uncertain as tensions rise and campaign strategies intensify in the struggle for Brazil's leadership.