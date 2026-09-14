Empowering Maharashtra: A Global Dialogue at the International Conclave 2026

The International Conclave 2026 – Maharashtra, India–UK Dialogue was hosted in London, drawing political leaders, business magnates, and investors to discuss strategic partnerships. With Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the chief guest, the conclave aimed to bolster India-UK relations, highlighting Maharashtra's pivotal role in India's economic growth.

The Conclave, in its ninth edition, underscored Maharashtra's advancements under Shinde's leadership, including infrastructure projects like the Mumbai–Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg. The gathering presented Shinde with the Statesmanship Award, lauding his transformative governance and fostering opportunities through international collaboration and investment.

With diverse participants and cross-party UK representation, the conclave reinforced economic and political bonds between Maharashtra and the UK. Emphasizing innovation and investment, Shinde invited UK businesses to join Maharashtra's growth journey, aiming to solidify ties and create new avenues for cooperation.