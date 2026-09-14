Chidambaram Urges Persistent Engagement with China for Problem Resolution

In the wake of a high-profile meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the BRICS Summit, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram has underscored the necessity for ongoing dialogue with China. Speaking to ANI, Chidambaram stressed that consistent engagement is crucial to addressing the myriad of issues between the two nations, including trade, security, and border disputes.

Chidambaram criticized the government for opting more for photo ops than transparent discussions, insisting that Indians deserve to know the outcomes of such diplomatic meetings. 'Engagement is the only way forward,' he emphasized, acknowledging that certain issues cannot be resolved immediately but stressing the importance of strategic dialogue.

He also welcomed the BRICS declaration condemning terrorism but raised questions about its efficacy, given the geopolitical alignments of member countries like China. Chidambaram called for BRICS members to genuinely enforce this stance, especially concerning Pakistan, adding that any declaration lacks weight if members secretly aid those condemned.