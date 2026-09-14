Remembering Ludek Miklosko: West Ham's Beloved Goalkeeper

Former West Ham United goalkeeper Ludek Miklosko, a cherished figure among fans, has died at the age of 64. Known for his time with both West Ham and the Czech Republic national team, Miklosko's legacy goes beyond the 373 appearances he made for the London club.

Miklosko's post-playing days saw him transition into coaching and sports management, contributing to the development of young talent. His influence is still felt at Banik Ostrava, where he rejoined as a board member and sporting director in 2022.

The football community expressed heartfelt tributes following Miklosko's choice to stop cancer treatment in 2024 in favor of enjoying his remaining time. Fans honor him by singing his signature song at matches and displaying tributes, ensuring his memory remains a part of West Ham's enduring history.