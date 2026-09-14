Tragedy in Java Sea: Race Against Time to Find Missing Passengers

Indonesian rescue teams, including the coast guard and navy, are urgently searching for 129 missing passengers after the Virgo Transport 8 capsized in the Java Sea over the weekend. The ship was carrying 243 passengers when it disappeared amid severe weather conditions on Sunday, resulting in six confirmed deaths.

Under challenging circumstances with high waves and strong winds, the national rescue agency deployed a substantial force of 622 personnel, 17 ships, and five aircraft. Identifying individuals with underwater rescue expertise is a priority, although current weather conditions impede their operation efforts.

The potentially treacherous area, often referred to as Indonesia's Bermuda Triangle, has been the site of numerous maritime disasters. The tragedy underscores the urgent need for enhanced maritime safety across Indonesia's vast archipelago.