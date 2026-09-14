Astana AI Film Festival 2026: A Global Cinematic Revolution

The Astana AI Film Festival 2026 has solidified its claim as the world's leading international competition for AI-driven cinema, attracting an impressive 8,067 entries from 125 countries, as reported by Qazinform news agency. Kazakhstan placed second with 829 submissions, trailing only the United States, which tops the list with 1,395 entries.

Other notable contributors include India with 702 submissions, followed closely by China with 550 and South Korea with 349. The top ten is rounded out by the United Kingdom, Indonesia, Japan, Brazil, and France. Remarkably, almost 40% of the films focus on the festival’s theme, ‘The Future Worth Living In’. The open competition sees entries across 19 genres with no thematic constraints.

Almaz Zhali, co-founder and chairman of the AAIFF Board, expressed excitement over the diverse entries, stating that these are no longer mere AI experiments but fully developed films with complex narratives and characters. AAIFF co-founder Aizatulla Khussain highlighted the festival’s strategic timing and its substantial funding of $2 million, coinciding with the emergence of technology capable of creating real films.

The submitted films undergo a rigorous screening process, checking for originality and quality, with around 150 works progressing to the senior selection team. Ultimately, 25 finalists are chosen, competing for a $1 million prize pool, with an emphasis on both thematic and open category excellence.