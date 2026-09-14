Minister Cracks Down on Waterlogging Negligence in Varanasi

During his September 12-13 visit to Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh Urban Development and Energy Minister A K Sharma took strict measures against waterlogging negligence. The minister emphasized the need for urgent drainage solutions, reprimanding city officials for allowing water accumulation in low-lying areas.

The situation worsened due to the non-operation of pumps at the Chaukaghat Sewage Pumping Station and Goithaha STP during heavy rains. This oversight led to severe waterlogging, causing public inconvenience, and a tarnished government image. As a result, Pawan Kumar Gupta, Executive Engineer of Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (Urban), Varanasi, was suspended for negligence.

A disciplinary inquiry under Rule 7 of the Uttar Pradesh Government Servants (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1999, is underway. The Chief Engineer, based in Lucknow, is leading the investigation. Meanwhile, Minister Sharma's directives on monitoring and quick interventions set a precedent for handling such civic issues in the future.