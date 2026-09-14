Collaborative Peace Efforts Grow Between Uruguay and India Amid Global Tensions
Uruguay's Foreign Minister, Mario Lubetkin, highlights the escalating global conflicts and advocates for a strengthened partnership with India in peacekeeping initiatives. He emphasizes the essential contributions of both nations in international peacekeeping efforts and calls for increased recognition and coordination to promote global peace and stability.
Uruguay's Foreign Minister, Mario Lubetkin, voiced concerns about the increasing number of conflicts worldwide, calling for enhanced collaboration with India on global peacekeeping missions. As countries offering significant contributions to peacekeeping, both sub-nations face the need for greater cooperation and recognition of their hefty commitments.
Lubetkin stressed that despite Uruguay's historical peacefulness, the surge in global conflicts necessitates a unified response. Highlighting past efforts, he called for improved coordination with India to effectively advocate and leverage their shared peacekeeping missions. The joint effort, he noted, would provide a stronger regional and international voice for peace.
The minister also discussed the unique status of Latin America as a conflict-free region without nuclear weapons, emphasizing Uruguay's commitment, as CELAC's chair, to maintain this stance. He urged for political negotiations as opposed to armed conflict resolution, particularly citing unrest in Gaza and Eastern Europe. During his visit, Lubetkin characterized his engagements with Indian officials as pivotal, setting a course for future diplomatic ties and initiatives.
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