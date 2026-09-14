BJP's Resounding Victory in Banswara: A Triumph for the Common Voter

BJP District President Poonjilal Gayri hailed the party's triumph in Banswara Municipal Council as a victory for common voters, pledging to serve the public with humility and spearhead development. With BJP securing 63 out of 120 wards, Gayri emphasized continued collaboration with party leaders and dedication to regional pride.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 18:45 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 18:45 IST
BJP's Resounding Victory in Banswara: A Triumph for the Common Voter
BJP District President Poonjilal Gayri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The BJP's win in the Banswara Municipal Council elections is being celebrated as a triumph for common voters, according to the party's District President, Poonjilal Gayri. Speaking to ANI, Gayri emphasized the victory as a milestone achieved with humility and a commitment to serve the public's interests.

Gayri stated that the BJP's clear majority indicates the party's capability to deliver developmental promises. He hailed the election outcome a "resounding success" attributed to peoples' blessings and the far-reaching vision of Chief Minister.

Amid celebrations, Gayri gave assurance of BJP's influence in Garhi and Kushalgarh, hinting at forming boards with strategic wins. As the election landscape in Jaipur sees BJP leading with 63 wards to Congress's 44, anticipation builds for the full declaration of results.

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