Solar Group to Acquire Omnia for $1.355 Billion, Expanding Global Reach

Solar Industries India Limited's subsidiary, Solar SA Investments, is set to fully acquire South African Omnia Holdings for $1.355 billion. This transaction aims to solidify Solar Group's presence in the global explosives market. Omnia's operations span mining and agriculture across 23 countries, serving over 40 nations worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 18:41 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 18:41 IST
Solar Group to Acquire Omnia for $1.355 Billion, Expanding Global Reach
Solar Industries arm to acquire South Africa’s Omnia Holdings (Photo-Solar Industries). Image Credit: ANI

In a significant move, Solar SA Investments Proprietary Limited, a subsidiary of Solar Industries India Limited, announced its decision to purchase all remaining shares of South Africa's Omnia Holdings Limited. The acquisition, valued at approximately USD 1.355 billion (Rs 12,951 crore), is structured as an all-cash transaction, contingent on regulatory and shareholder approval.

Established in South Africa and publicly listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, Omnia boasts a 73-year history. It operates in mining and agriculture sectors across 23 countries, with its products reaching more than 40 nations through 70+ distribution centers in Southern and Western Africa and international markets.

Omnia's financial performance remains robust, with the company reporting revenue of around USD 1.41 billion (Rs 13,307 crore) for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, and remaining net cash positive. This acquisition aligns with Solar Group's strategic initiative to enhance its global stature in explosives and blasting solutions.

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