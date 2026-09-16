Sisterhood and Self-Discovery Shine in Modern 'Sense and Sensibility' Adaptation

The latest adaptation of Jane Austen's 'Sense and Sensibility' celebrates sisterhood and self-discovery, according to actress Daisy Edgar-Jones. Director Georgia Oakley echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that this version showcases the sisters learning from each other instead of simply being defined by traditional societal roles.

Oakley's adaptation features Edgar-Jones and Esme Creed-Miles as the Dashwood sisters, with their unique takes on love adding depth to their relationship. The screenplay by Diana Reid marks a departure from prior adaptations, highlighting the mutual growth of its protagonists.

With contributions from cast members such as Herbert Nordrum and Fiona Shaw, the production creates an atmosphere of camaraderie, mirroring the themes of connection and exploration woven into Austen's narrative. 'Sense and Sensibility' is slated for a global release starting on September 23.