Dollar Holds Firm as Interest Rate Hikes Loom

The dollar maintains its strength against major currencies as traders anticipate possible U.S. interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The yen and New Zealand dollar weaken, while the euro and sterling approach recent lows. Meanwhile, Asian currencies like the yen and South Korea's won show notable movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 06:25 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 06:25 IST
Dollar Holds Firm as Interest Rate Hikes Loom
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The U.S. dollar is staying strong against major currencies, approaching multi-week highs in anticipation of a potential interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Market participants largely expect a 25 basis-point rate increase, which could bolster the dollar further.

Currency strategist Carol Kong from the Commonwealth Bank of Australia notes a likelihood of the dollar gaining if the rate hike proceeds. Yet, if Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh downplays future hikes, the dollar may experience a downturn. Traders are closely watching the Federal Reserve's actions as key currencies like the yen and New Zealand dollar hit recent lows.

The Federal Reserve's decision is crucial for the yen, currently rallying due to optimism around Japanese rate hikes and U.S.-Japan interventions. Meanwhile, South Korea's won and China's yuan also show significant regional shifts, driven by repatriated capital and stable yields despite global variations.

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