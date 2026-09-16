Indonesian Wildfires: A Fight Against Haze and Respiratory Illnesses

Thick haze from raging forest fires blankets Pontianak, Indonesia, as Mimi Marlina ventures out for groceries. The fires, fueled by 'super-El Niño' conditions, are causing health issues like respiratory problems among her children.

In West Kalimantan, one of the hardest-hit areas, volunteers distribute oxygen cylinders in the 'Oxygen House' initiative, aimed at aiding residents and firefighters. The haze has also impacted air quality in neighboring Singapore and Malaysia.

Health clinics report a steep rise in respiratory illnesses, with over 113,336 affected in September. Despite intensified firefighting efforts, including international aid, Indonesia struggles to contain fires that have burned large tracts of land.