Indonesian Wildfires: A Fight Against Haze and Respiratory Illnesses

As Indonesia battles raging forest fires exacerbated by 'super-El Niño' conditions, residents like Mimi Marlina face health threats from intense haze. Health clinics report rising respiratory illness cases, and efforts like the 'Oxygen House' initiative aid those affected. Surrounding countries also suffer from transboundary smog.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 06:30 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 06:30 IST
Indonesian Wildfires: A Fight Against Haze and Respiratory Illnesses

Thick haze from raging forest fires blankets Pontianak, Indonesia, as Mimi Marlina ventures out for groceries. The fires, fueled by 'super-El Niño' conditions, are causing health issues like respiratory problems among her children.

In West Kalimantan, one of the hardest-hit areas, volunteers distribute oxygen cylinders in the 'Oxygen House' initiative, aimed at aiding residents and firefighters. The haze has also impacted air quality in neighboring Singapore and Malaysia.

Health clinics report a steep rise in respiratory illnesses, with over 113,336 affected in September. Despite intensified firefighting efforts, including international aid, Indonesia struggles to contain fires that have burned large tracts of land.

TRENDING

1
Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Ivory Coast
2
Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Poland
3
Tensions Simmer: Houthi Attacks and Gulf Postponements Stir Middle East

Tensions Simmer: Houthi Attacks and Gulf Postponements Stir Middle East

Global
4
Labour's Lead: Election Drama in New Zealand's Political Landscape

Labour's Lead: Election Drama in New Zealand's Political Landscape

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Hunger, Illness and the Limits of Cash: Lessons From South Africa

Can Digital Spillovers Help Industrial Latecomers Become Innovators?

Can Going Digital Ease China’s Pollution and Carbon Burden?

From Classroom Grades to Construction Safety: Who Checks AI Errors?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026