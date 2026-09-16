Norway Embraces Stronger EU Security Ties

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide has expressed support for the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's initiative to bolster security collaboration across Europe. This announcement underscores Norway’s commitment to strengthening ties with the European Union on security matters.

In a statement to Reuters, Eide emphasized the importance of cooperation in addressing security challenges facing Europe today. He stated that Norway stands ready to work alongside the European Commission in enhancing security measures across the continent.

This significant endorsement from Norway highlights the country's dedication to contributing positively to the EU’s security framework, aiming to foster a more secure and cooperative Europe.