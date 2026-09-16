Duterte Faces ICC: Battle Over War on Drugs
Former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has appeared in court at The Hague to face charges related to his controversial war on drugs. The 81-year-old ex-leader is accused of crimes against humanity, with prosecutors estimating up to 30,000 people were killed. The trial is set to begin in November.
Former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte faced the courtroom on Wednesday after being transferred to the International Criminal Court (ICC) to confront murder charges tied to his infamous war on drugs.
The 81-year-old, once celebrated and condemned for his tough stance on drugs during his presidency, was charged with orchestrating and funding death squads responsible for thousands of killings, a crackdown initially aimed at curbing drug-related crime.
With his trial scheduled for November, discussions shifted focus to trial duration due to his health. Legal teams debated over the extensive evidence, sparking concerns over the case's timeline and Duterte's cognitive decline.
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