China Urges Iran and U.S. for Rational Dialogue Amidst Regional Tensions

In a bid to ease growing tensions, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called on Iran and the U.S. to remain rational and engage in substantive consultations based on the Islamabad memorandum. During discussions with Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi in Beijing, Wang encouraged the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to ensure stability in international energy supply chains.

Wang emphasized that addressing regional issues, such as tensions affecting Yemen and the Red Sea, requires effective negotiation mechanisms. The talks come ahead of a planned meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump, where discussions are expected to include Iran and China's financial connections to Tehran.

China, a major purchaser of Iranian oil, has maintained the necessity of safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and advocated for reforms in Middle Eastern security frameworks. Despite refraining from directly challenging Tehran's threats, Beijing remains committed to promoting regional peace, fairness, and justice.