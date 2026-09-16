China Urges Iran and U.S. for Rational Dialogue Amidst Regional Tensions
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi encouraged Iran and the U.S. to remain rational and engage in talks following the Islamabad memorandum. Advocating for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, Wang emphasized the need for stability in energy transport. Wang also underscored China's consistent policy toward Iran.
In a bid to ease growing tensions, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called on Iran and the U.S. to remain rational and engage in substantive consultations based on the Islamabad memorandum. During discussions with Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi in Beijing, Wang encouraged the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to ensure stability in international energy supply chains.
Wang emphasized that addressing regional issues, such as tensions affecting Yemen and the Red Sea, requires effective negotiation mechanisms. The talks come ahead of a planned meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump, where discussions are expected to include Iran and China's financial connections to Tehran.
China, a major purchaser of Iranian oil, has maintained the necessity of safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and advocated for reforms in Middle Eastern security frameworks. Despite refraining from directly challenging Tehran's threats, Beijing remains committed to promoting regional peace, fairness, and justice.
ALSO READ
-
U.S. Court Dismisses 4chan and Kiwi Farms' Lawsuit Against Ofcom Over Online Safety Act
-
Whispers of Diplomacy: U.S. Engages with Houthis in Oman
-
House Set to Vote on Landmark Russia Sanctions Bill
-
Russia's Call to Prevent Space Arms Race
-
Middle East Tensions: Houthi Advances Intensify Global Energy Concerns