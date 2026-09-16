Turkish LGBTQ+ Rights Advocates Face Crackdown Amid National Operation

Eight members of the Turkish LGBTQ+ rights group Kaos GL were jailed pending trial in a national operation targeting them, according to the government, to protect family values. Critics, however, view it as an infringement on fundamental rights. More activists are in detention, and legal challenges continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 16:39 IST
Turkish LGBTQ+ Rights Advocates Face Crackdown Amid National Operation

A crackdown on LGBTQ+ rights groups in Turkey has led to the jailing of eight members of Kaos GL, a notable LGBTQ+ advocacy group. This comes amid a national operation the government claims is safeguarding family values but is criticized for violating fundamental rights.

Prosecutors allege that the accused facilitated the dissemination of obscene material, raising concerns about children's access. Details of the accusations were disclosed in court proceedings, with the accused facing detention over fears of flight and tampering with evidence.

Authorities have widened the scope of the operation, detaining at least 54 individuals in other provinces. Protests erupted in major cities like Ankara and Istanbul, denouncing the raids. The European Commission has expressed concern while Turkey's government defends its actions against rising criticism.

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