Hungary Set to Revoke Anti-LGBTQ+ Laws Amid EU Pressure

Hungary is planning to rescind its previous anti-LGBTQ+ legislation that banned the 'promotion of homosexuality' to minors, which had been championed by former Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government. This change follows criticism from rights groups and a European Union ruling against the laws. New measures focus on targeting harmful content for children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 11:21 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 11:21 IST
Hungary Set to Revoke Anti-LGBTQ+ Laws Amid EU Pressure
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Hungary is in the process of repealing controversial anti-LGBTQ+ laws, a move that marks a significant policy shift from Viktor Orban’s former administration. The former government's legislation, which prohibited the promotion of homosexuality among minors, had attracted criticism from rights organizations and the European Union.

The EU recently ruled that these laws violated its legal standards, as they contributed to the marginalization of gay and transgender individuals. Hungary's new Prime Minister, Peter Magyar, is committed to realigning the country with the EU's democratic values, including improving relations and addressing minority rights.

The proposed legislative changes emphasize child protection, focusing on combatting pornographic content and other harmful materials, rather than targeting LGBTQ+ content. These changes also include the repeal of restrictions on gay adoption, signaling a shift toward more inclusive policies.

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