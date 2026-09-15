Turkish Crackdown: LGBTQ+ Community Under Fire

A Turkish court in Izmir has detained 16 people following raids on LGBTQ+ associations, part of a national campaign against these groups. The government claims the operation protects family values, but rights organizations argue it's an escalation of discrimination. Protests have erupted, and international bodies have criticized the crackdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 01:08 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 01:08 IST
Turkish Crackdown: LGBTQ+ Community Under Fire

A Turkish court has ordered the detention of 16 individuals in Izmir as part of a government operation targeting LGBTQ+ associations, according to a prosecutor’s office statement on Monday. The operation, titled 'My Family is Safe,' has faced criticism from human rights organizations.

The crackdown occurred after protests erupted in Izmir, where demonstrators clashed with police who used pepper spray to disperse crowds. Authorities argued the operation was necessary to protect children and uphold family values, detaining 16 people for remand and placing two others under judicial supervision.

Justice Minister Akin Gurlek announced that investigations span across 15 provinces, targeting 162 suspects. However, rights groups and international observers, including the European Parliament's Turkey rapporteur, have condemned the actions as discriminatory. Turkish authorities have also restricted access to websites and social media accounts connected to LGBTQ+ entities.

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