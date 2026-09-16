Bridging Tensions: Pope Leo's Call for Sustained Jewish-Christian Dialogue

Pope Leo has acknowledged recent Middle East conflicts have strained Jewish-Christian relations but emphasized that dialogue remains unbroken. In a new decree, he highlights the Catholic Church's ongoing efforts to combat antisemitism and Islamophobia, underscoring the importance of continued inter-faith communication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 17:23 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 17:23 IST
Bridging Tensions: Pope Leo's Call for Sustained Jewish-Christian Dialogue
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Pope Leo addressed the impact of Middle Eastern conflicts on Jewish-Christian relations, stating that while tensions have strained dialogue, it remains unbroken.

In a pivotal decree, he reinforced the Church’s stance against antisemitism and Islamophobia, emphasizing the value of sustained inter-faith efforts.

This decree marks the Church's commitment over the past 60 years to fostering dialogue and combating religious intolerance, despite global tensions and conflicts.

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