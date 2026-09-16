Tensions Rise as Saudi Arabia Intercepts Houthi Drone Targeting Mecca

Saudi Arabia's air defences intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone before it could enter Mecca's airspace. The attack marked a second attempt by the Houthis to target Mecca, following a ballistic missile launch in 2017. The incident fuels tensions as the Middle East conflict intensifies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 07:33 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 07:33 IST
Tensions Rise as Saudi Arabia Intercepts Houthi Drone Targeting Mecca
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Saudi Arabia's defense systems effectively neutralized a Houthi drone aimed at the holy city of Mecca, according to a military coalition spokesperson. The interception, occurring before the unmanned aerial vehicle could breach restricted airspace, highlights the mounting tensions in the region.

This marks the second concerted effort by Houthi forces to target Mecca, following an attempted ballistic missile strike in 2017. Coalition authorities have condemned the action as part of a broader increase in hostilities spearheaded by Iran-aligned Houthi fighters, escalating Saudi Arabia's involvement in the protracted Middle East conflict.

The attacks have not only rattled security in Saudi Arabia but also significantly destabilized global energy markets, with repeated threats to crucial transport routes like the Bab el-Mandeb strait posing a potential crisis for global oil supply chains.

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