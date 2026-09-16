China Calls for Calm in Middle East Tensions

China is advocating for rationality and restraint between Iran and the United States as tensions in the Middle East persist. In a recent meeting in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi encouraged both nations to return to dialogue through the Islamabad memorandum and address key issues of mutual concern.

Wang highlighted the need for 'substantive consultations' and called on all involved parties to take decisive steps to reopen the Strait of Hormuz promptly. The minister expressed China's desire to prevent regional tensions from extending into Yemen and the Red Sea.

Emphasizing its steady and consistent stance, China reiterated its commitment to strengthening communication and coordination with Iran, aiming to maintain stability in their bilateral relations.