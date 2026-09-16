China Calls for Calm in Middle East Tensions

China has urged Iran and the U.S. to engage in discussions and exercise restraint concerning regional tensions. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized the importance of returning to the Islamabad memorandum, re-opening the Strait of Hormuz, and preventing conflicts from spreading further. China's policy towards Iran remains consistent and stable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 14:05 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 14:05 IST
China Calls for Calm in Middle East Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China is advocating for rationality and restraint between Iran and the United States as tensions in the Middle East persist. In a recent meeting in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi encouraged both nations to return to dialogue through the Islamabad memorandum and address key issues of mutual concern.

Wang highlighted the need for 'substantive consultations' and called on all involved parties to take decisive steps to reopen the Strait of Hormuz promptly. The minister expressed China's desire to prevent regional tensions from extending into Yemen and the Red Sea.

Emphasizing its steady and consistent stance, China reiterated its commitment to strengthening communication and coordination with Iran, aiming to maintain stability in their bilateral relations.

TRENDING

1
Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Ivory Coast
2
Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Poland
3
Tensions Simmer: Houthi Attacks and Gulf Postponements Stir Middle East

Tensions Simmer: Houthi Attacks and Gulf Postponements Stir Middle East

Global
4
Labour's Lead: Election Drama in New Zealand's Political Landscape

Labour's Lead: Election Drama in New Zealand's Political Landscape

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Won’t Erase Every Job, but It Will Redraw the Labour Market

Before Hospitals Hit a Bottleneck, Digital Twins Could Help Them See It Coming

Why Women-Led Cooperatives Could Become Asia’s Missing Link in Last-Mile Climate Adaptation

Can China Reverse Its Groundwater Crisis Before Water Stress Threatens Food and Growth?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026