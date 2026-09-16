Sunrise on the Reaping: The Upcoming Hunger Games Adventure

"The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" is the sixth film in the dystopian franchise, featuring 48 tributes due to release in November. Filmed in Spain, it serves as a sequel to 'The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes'. The film charts Haymitch Abernathy’s transformation, with director Francis Lawrence emphasizing the challenging shoot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 18:30 IST
Sunrise on the Reaping: The Upcoming Hunger Games Adventure
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The upcoming film "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping," produced by Nina Jacobson, faced logistical challenges during its shoot. The sixth installment in the popular franchise, based on Suzanne Collins' novels, expands on its usual lineup with 48 tributes, doubling the number of participants.

Director Francis Lawrence, familiar with the series, highlighted the complexities of managing safety on the set with such a large cast. Joseph Zada portrays a younger Haymitch Abernathy, originally played by Woody Harrelson, showcasing his transformation. The film also stars notable actors like Jesse Plemons and Glenn Close.

Set against Spain's Asturias region, a remote location with minimal infrastructure, the movie will hit theaters on November 20. This anticipated release continues the saga, bridging "The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" as a sequel and "The Hunger Games" as a prequel.

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