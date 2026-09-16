Sunrise on the Reaping: The Upcoming Hunger Games Adventure

The upcoming film "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping," produced by Nina Jacobson, faced logistical challenges during its shoot. The sixth installment in the popular franchise, based on Suzanne Collins' novels, expands on its usual lineup with 48 tributes, doubling the number of participants.

Director Francis Lawrence, familiar with the series, highlighted the complexities of managing safety on the set with such a large cast. Joseph Zada portrays a younger Haymitch Abernathy, originally played by Woody Harrelson, showcasing his transformation. The film also stars notable actors like Jesse Plemons and Glenn Close.

Set against Spain's Asturias region, a remote location with minimal infrastructure, the movie will hit theaters on November 20. This anticipated release continues the saga, bridging "The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" as a sequel and "The Hunger Games" as a prequel.