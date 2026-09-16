Mystery of the 'Putney Pusher' Unveiled: Suspect Found Dead

Nicholas Brandram, suspected of the infamous 'Putney Pusher' incident, wherein a woman was pushed into the path of a bus in 2017, has been found dead. Despite initial arrests and significant media attention, the suspect eluded authorities until now. His death is considered unexpected yet not suspicious.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 21:31 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 21:31 IST
Mystery of the 'Putney Pusher' Unveiled: Suspect Found Dead

In a significant development, Nicholas Brandram, the suspect in the infamous 'Putney Pusher' case, was found dead, marking the end of a nine-year mystery that captivated Britain. The incident, where a jogger pushed a woman into the path of a bus on Putney Bridge in London, drew extensive media attention.

The incident was captured on CCTV and circulated widely. Despite the media frenzy, police failed to identify the attacker or discern a motive at the time. Brandram, a direct descendant of Queen Victoria and a former HSBC private banker, was recently arrested under suspicion of involvement.

At 44, Brandram was discovered unresponsive in his London home. While the circumstances of his death are unexpected, police report no signs of foul play. His familial ties to European royalty and past military service add layers to his complex personal history.

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