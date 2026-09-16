London Stock Market Nudges Up as Oil Prices Dip

London shares made modest gains on Wednesday on the back of falling oil prices, as investors focused on the U.S. Federal Reserve's upcoming interest rate decision. The FTSE 100 index rose by 0.34%, and the FTSE 250 climbed 0.46%, highlighting cautious optimism in the financial markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 15:21 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 15:21 IST
London Stock Market Nudges Up as Oil Prices Dip
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In a promising start to Wednesday’s trading, London shares showed a slight increase, driven by a dip in oil prices. Market participants are keenly awaiting the U.S. Federal Reserve's crucial announcement concerning interest rate adjustments scheduled for later today.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index recorded a rise of 0.34%, reaching 10,692.21 points as of 0926 GMT. Meanwhile, the more domestically focused midcap FTSE 250 index experienced a similar trend, gaining 0.46% as investors expressed cautious optimism.

The anticipation surrounding the Federal Reserve's decision underscores its pivotal role in shaping global financial strategies. Current market dynamics also reflect a $1 equivalent of 0.7425 pounds, setting the tone for today’s trading outcomes.

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