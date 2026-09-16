Man Charged for Hate Graffiti in London

British authorities have charged 21-year-old Illia Bilyk with racially and religiously aggravated criminal damage. The allegations relate to graffiti targeting Muslim organizations and occurred across five buildings in London earlier this year.

According to the Metropolitan Police, the instances of graffiti appeared in January 2025, prompting an investigation that ultimately led to Bilyk's arrest. Police emphasized their commitment to addressing hate crimes.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday to respond to the charges. This case has intensified discussions around hate crimes in the city, underlining the need for vigilance and unity against such acts.