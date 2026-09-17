Royal Response to Diana's Brother's Revelations

In an uncharacteristic move, Britain's King Charles has addressed criticisms from Charles Spencer, Diana's brother, about his conduct following Diana's tragic death. Allegations from Spencer's upcoming memoir suggest that Charles was indifferent, allegedly saying her memory would soon fade.

Diana died in a 1997 car crash in Paris, pursued by paparazzi. Spencer claims an argument occurred over whether Princes William and Harry should walk behind her coffin, a decision Charles reportedly endorsed despite Spencer's objections, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Responding to these claims, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson mentioned, without delving into specifics, that grief could cloud one's judgment and memory. Spencer's book aims to provide a brother's perspective on Diana, seeking to convey an honest and positive portrayal.