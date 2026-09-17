Royal Response to Diana's Brother's Revelations

King Charles addressed criticisms from Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, regarding his behavior after Diana's death in 1997. Spencer's memoir alleges Charles was dismissive of Diana's memory. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson suggested grief impacts perception and memory, influencing the ongoing controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 00:27 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 00:27 IST
Royal Response to Diana's Brother's Revelations
King Charles

In an uncharacteristic move, Britain's King Charles has addressed criticisms from Charles Spencer, Diana's brother, about his conduct following Diana's tragic death. Allegations from Spencer's upcoming memoir suggest that Charles was indifferent, allegedly saying her memory would soon fade.

Diana died in a 1997 car crash in Paris, pursued by paparazzi. Spencer claims an argument occurred over whether Princes William and Harry should walk behind her coffin, a decision Charles reportedly endorsed despite Spencer's objections, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Responding to these claims, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson mentioned, without delving into specifics, that grief could cloud one's judgment and memory. Spencer's book aims to provide a brother's perspective on Diana, seeking to convey an honest and positive portrayal.

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