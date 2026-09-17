Fed Rate Hike Shakes Global Markets; Stocks and Oil Prices Tumble

Global equities and oil prices plummeted following the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate hike, the first since 2023. Fed Chair Kevin Warsh signaled further increases, impacting Wall Street and boosting bond yields. European stocks experienced gains before the Fed's move, while oil prices dipped amid Middle East supply concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 02:43 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 02:43 IST
Fed Rate Hike Shakes Global Markets; Stocks and Oil Prices Tumble
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Global markets experienced significant turmoil on Wednesday as the U.S. Federal Reserve implemented its first interest rate hike since 2023, raising rates by 25 basis points. The unexpected move reverberated across stock exchanges, leading to declines in U.S. equities and rising government bond yields.

Fed Chair Kevin Warsh, presiding over a unanimous decision, indicated that further interest rate increases might be forthcoming. The central bank's actions aim to control inflation pressures spurred by elevated oil prices. Wall Street faced a sharp downturn, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq reversing early gains due to losses in the energy and financial sectors.

European shares closed higher before the Fed's announcement, while Saudi Arabia's increased crude offerings eased Middle East supply concerns, leading to a drop in Brent crude prices. Meanwhile, the dollar strengthened against major currencies, and gold prices edged lower.

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