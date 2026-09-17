Leon Black Held in Contempt: Epstein Probe Intensifies

The U.S. House of Representatives has found billionaire Leon Black in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with subpoenas related to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. This decision, now referred to the Justice Department, could lead to prosecution. Black, who has denied wrongdoing, sued the House Oversight Committee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 02:29 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 02:29 IST
Leon Black Held in Contempt: Epstein Probe Intensifies

In a significant move, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to hold billionaire Leon Black in contempt of Congress on Wednesday. The decision stems from Black's refusal to comply with subpoenas linked to the investigation into late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, leading to potential Justice Department prosecution.

Leon Black, co-founder of Apollo Global Management, is among a group of political and business figures scrutinized for ties to Epstein. The Justice Department emphasized the gravity of contempt charges, stating that the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia will thoroughly review the case and pursue further action if supported by evidence.

Despite previously volunteering before the House Oversight Committee, Black declined to honor a summons and provide specific non-disclosure agreements, asserting he never engaged in any illicit activities. Meanwhile, his attorneys have challenged the Oversight Committee's continued requests, urging an investigation into Committee Chairman James Comer.

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