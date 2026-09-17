Leon Black Held in Contempt: Epstein Probe Intensifies

In a significant move, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to hold billionaire Leon Black in contempt of Congress on Wednesday. The decision stems from Black's refusal to comply with subpoenas linked to the investigation into late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, leading to potential Justice Department prosecution.

Leon Black, co-founder of Apollo Global Management, is among a group of political and business figures scrutinized for ties to Epstein. The Justice Department emphasized the gravity of contempt charges, stating that the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia will thoroughly review the case and pursue further action if supported by evidence.

Despite previously volunteering before the House Oversight Committee, Black declined to honor a summons and provide specific non-disclosure agreements, asserting he never engaged in any illicit activities. Meanwhile, his attorneys have challenged the Oversight Committee's continued requests, urging an investigation into Committee Chairman James Comer.