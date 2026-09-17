Historic Diplomatic Leap: Israel and Morocco to Upgrade Ties

Israel and Morocco have agreed to upgrade their diplomatic relations by opening embassies and appointing ambassadors. This move is part of broader steps to deepen these nations' ties, including boosting trade and mutual investments. The discussions involved top diplomats and the U.S. ambassador to the UN.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 02:45 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 02:45 IST
Historic Diplomatic Leap: Israel and Morocco to Upgrade Ties
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In a significant diplomatic development, Israel and Morocco have agreed to enhance bilateral relations by establishing embassies and appointing ambassadors. This move was confirmed on Wednesday via the official Israeli government account in Arabic on platform X.

Morocco is part of a quartet of Arab nations, including the UAE, Bahrain, and Sudan, which moved towards normalizing ties with Israel since 2020 under U.S.-supported accords. This trend has raised concerns among Palestinians about the diminishing prospects of the pan-Arab position demanding Israeli withdrawal from occupied territories for normalized Arab ties.

A tripartite meeting in New York, which included Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, and U.S. Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz, affirmed a commitment to elevate diplomatic missions to embassies, enhance flight options, and facilitate economic partnerships. The steps mark a progressive diplomatic trajectory for both nations.

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