Farewell to Peter Max: The Visionary Behind Psychedelic Art

Pop artist Peter Max, famed for his vibrant and dreamy artwork that symbolized the 1960s hippie movement, passed away at age 88. Known for cosmic landscapes and psychedelic imagery, Max contributed to the era's cultural fabric, inspiring contemporaries and capturing the imagination of millions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 08:12 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 08:12 IST
Farewell to Peter Max: The Visionary Behind Psychedelic Art

Renowned pop artist Peter Max, iconic for his vibrant and dream-like works defining the 1960s U.S. hippie movement, died Monday at a Manhattan hospital. A family spokesperson confirmed the 88-year-old's passing.

Max's work, often inspired by his passion for astronomy, became emblematic of the era, aligning visually with its cultural ethos of sex, drugs, and rock 'n' roll. His bold imagery included cosmic landscapes and kaleidoscopic butterflies, adored by music legends like the Beatles and Jimi Hendrix.

Max's artistic influence extended far beyond the art world. His connection with political figures, including President Reagan, and his significant donations highlight his impact. Survived by his children, Max's legacy continues through his visionary works and his daughter's cherished memories of his kindness.

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